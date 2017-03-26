South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon, North Carolina: 2017 Final Four is set

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: Sindarius Thornwell #0 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the Baylor Bears during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament East Regional at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: Zach Collins #32 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 25: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Oregon Ducks reacts in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 26: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, Arizona — The North Carolina Tarheels punched their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 in the NCAA South Regional Final.
UNC’s Luke Maye sealed the deal with a long jumper that swished through the net with only a third of a second remaining.
The Tarheels will play Oregon, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, on Saturday for a shot to play in the Finals on April 3.
On the other side of the bracket, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play the underdog South Carolina Gamecocks, the lowest seed — No. 7 in the East — to survive this far.
The Bulldogs and Tarheels are both No. 1 seeds.