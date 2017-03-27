Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

Jump Rope for Heart Day: Build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke

Posted 10:48 am, March 27, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WAUKESHA -- Kramp spent the morning at Bethesda Elementary School to Jump Rope for Heart Day. We'll be jump rope to promote good health. Their mission is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke.