32-year-old Delavan man dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Walworth County

Posted 4:53 pm, April 24, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WALWORTH COUNTY — A 32-year-old motorcyclist was found dead after sheriff’s officials say he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a tree near Sugar Creek Road at Highway H.

Officials say the crash happened Monday, April 24th around 11:40 a.m.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, initial investigation revealed 32-year-old Joshua Faber of Delavan, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Sugar Creek Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway H. Officials say the motorcycle continued across Highway H into a ditch coming to a rest against a tree.

Faber was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.