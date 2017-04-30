Santana hits 2 HRs; Brewers top Braves, 4-3

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 30: Domingo Santana #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park on April 30, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 30: Domingo Santana #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park on April 30, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Domingo Santana homered twice and drove in all four Milwaukee runs as the Brewers ended the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory Sunday.
Santana hit a solo shot in the fifth, then added a three-run drive in the sixth inning. The big right fielder has fifth homers this season, including three in the three-game series against Atlanta.
Freddie Freeman hit his ninth home run for the Braves, a solo shot in the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
Matt Garza (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in his second start of the year. Neftali Feliz worked the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) gave up both of Santana’s homers.
MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 30: Domingo Santana #16 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park on April 30, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)