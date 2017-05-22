Briggs and Stratton in Wauwatosa evacuated due to fire in duct work

WAUWATOSA — Briggs & Stratton, located near 124th and Burleigh was evacuated Monday morning, May 22nd due to a fire.

According to officials with the Wauwatosa Fire Department, around 10:30 a.m., crews out in the area training noticed a large amount of thick, black smoke in the air.

Fire was located in duct work above some heat treating equipment. This duct is a normal exhaust fan type setup to vent out the heat from inside the factory.

The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes with help from firefighters from Milwaukee and West Allis. The fire was contained to the duct work.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined. But it appears to have started in or near the exhaust ducts located above the heat treating equipment. The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The building was evacuated, due in part to the smokey conditions.

There were no injuries to the workers or firefighters.

The scene was cleared by about 12:30 p.m.