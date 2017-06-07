× Portland train stabbing suspect has another outburst in court

PORTLAND, Oregon — Jeremy Joseph Christian had another outburst Wednesday during a court appearance — this time calling out the name of a victim of last month’s stabbings on a Portland light-rail train.

Christian, wearing a cream jail uniform and handcuffs, shouted at the end of a 90-second appearance at a Multnomah County courtroom a day after a grand jury indicted him on 15 counts relating to the May 26 stabbings and another incident.

“Not guilty of anything but defending myself from violent aggression by Micah Fletcher!” Christian shouted from behind a glass wall in the courtroom, flanked by two officers.

Fletcher is the lone survivor among three men that police say Christian stabbed on a Portland MAX train while the men were defending two teenage girls.

Christian’s next court appearance will be July 18, a judge at Wednesday’s proceeding said.

Christian’s latest outburst comes eight days after his initial court appearance, where he also yelled.

“Get out if you don’t like free speech!” he said then, along with, “You call it terrorism; I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”

This story has been updated to quote Christian accurately.