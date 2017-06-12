Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin until noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

Contact 6: How to tell if your car has a recalled airbag

Posted 6:00 pm, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05PM, June 12, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE -- Your car could have a recalled airbag. Contact 6 has information you need to keep your family safe. See what Jenna Sachs has to say, Monday on FOX6 News at 10:14 p.m.