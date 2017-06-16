Police: 37-year-old man shot, killed near 27th and McKinley; 3 suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 16th near 27th Street and McKinley Boulevard.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man, later identified as Troy Smith, was outside of a residence when several suspects approached him and shot him.

The victim died from his injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

