Police: 37-year-old man shot, killed near 27th and McKinley; 3 suspects sought

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 16th near 27th Street and McKinley Boulevard.
It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Police say a 37-year-old man, later identified as Troy Smith, was outside of a residence when several suspects approached him and shot him.
The victim died from his injuries.
MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.047215 -87.947672