Opa! Enjoy Greek food, live music, rides and more at Greek Fest

MILWAUKEE -- State Fair will be buzzing this weekend with music, dancing and plenty of food. Carl spent the morning celebrating the opening day of the 52nd annual Greet Fest.

About Greek Fest (website)

Greek food, live music, rides and more. Bring your family to become "Greek for a day" and also help support Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Opa!

Dates and Times:

Friday, June 23: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday, June 24: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday, June 25: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Admission: FREE

For more information, please visit: http://www.annunciationwi.org/category/greek-fest/

Parking $6/car, $3/motorcycle

Filed in: Interviews

Topics: Greek Fest

