Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin until noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

Sheboygan police investigate shots fired incident at King Park

Posted 9:27 am, June 30, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sheboygan Police Department

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Thursday night, June 29th at King Park.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance around 10:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that shots were fired in the area of the park. There are no injuries reported and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Sheboygan police at (920) 459-3333.