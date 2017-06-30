× Sheboygan police investigate shots fired incident at King Park

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened late Thursday night, June 29th at King Park.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance around 10:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that shots were fired in the area of the park. There are no injuries reported and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Sheboygan police at (920) 459-3333.