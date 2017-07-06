Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin until noon Thursday
67-year-old man dies after 19-year-old driver failed to stop at stop sign in Walworth County

Posted 2:30 pm, July 6, 2017
TOWN OF SHARON — A 67-year-old man died after a 19-year-old driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway K.

Sheriff’s officials say an initial investigation revealed a vehicle headed northbound on Highway K, driven by a 19-year-old man from Sharon failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Sharon woman, which was headed westbound on Highway 67, and had the right-of-way. It was struck on the driver’s side by Bazan’s vehicle.

The 19-year-old suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 67-year-old, identified as Loren Huffman, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.