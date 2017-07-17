Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

Caught on camera: Police need help identifying suspects in McDonald’s burglary

Posted 9:00 am, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56PM, July 17, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary at the McDonald’s restaurant, located near Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road.

It happened around around 3:00 a.m. on July 14th.

According to police, the suspects broke into the restaurant and stole money before they both fled on foot. These same suspects are believed to be responsible for several other similar burglaries on the city’s northwest side in the past few weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.