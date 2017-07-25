Milwaukee’s police chief is frustrated, says he’s been accused of “unethical behavior”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn is frustrated. He and the Fire and Police Commission are clearly at odds over some past and pending directives. He feels he is the fall guy for some recent controversies -- and he is not biting his tongue. The chief sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX6 Anchor Ted Perry Tuesday, July 25th.

Pick any recent story involving the Milwaukee Police Department, and Chief Flynn likely feels frustrated about how his detractors are portraying it.

"It's a tough time to be a chief," Flynn said.

Earlier in July, there was an uproar over the wording of a Milwaukee Police Department policy -- over whether and how officers would inquire about a person's immigration status. It led to accusations by civil rights groups that Milwaukee police were overstepping their bounds.

"I didn't wake up one morning and say 'I'll make everybody hate and fear me and change the immigration policy in secret.' I was directed to do this so we'd be in compliance with federal law. Most of my critics didn't even read the damn thing. That was an awful lot of theater for pretty minor violations," Chief Flynn said.

The wording has since been changed to satisfy protesters and preserve federal grants. But the process has left Chief Flynn miffed at the group of people who ultimately control his fate -- the Fire and Police Commission. He contends the commission's executive director OK'd the changes that caused the controversy.

"I am more disappointed than I can say because I can't understand why the commission would say and think those things. They basically accused me of unethical behavior," Flynn said. "And to be frank about it, I'm very disappointed that other actors in the political arena who knew better haven't lifted a finger to clear the record."

"So who's not coming to your defense as you think they should?" asked Perry.

"Well, at the very least, the director of the FPC, who was part of the discussion and signed off," Flynn replied.

FOX6 News reached out to Marynell Regan, the executive director of the FPC. She said she did not sign off on the latest version that created the controversy.

Police Pursuit Policy

Chief Flynn is standing by his department's policy on giving chase to suspects under certain circumstances only.

On July 13th, the Fire and Police Commission ordered Flynn to modify his department's pursuit policy. Officers will now be able to go after vehicles that have been identified by the department as high-value targets. That can mean they're associated with drug-related crimes or their drivers have refused to stop for the police in the past.

On July 13th, the Fire and Police Commission ordered Flynn to modify his department's pursuit policy. Officers will now be able to go after vehicles that have been identified by the department as high-value targets. That can mean they're associated with drug-related crimes or their drivers have refused to stop for the police in the past.

"Our current policy in the police profession is seen as a national model. I understand that a lot of people think the pursuit policy is the source of all the ills in the City of Milwaukee right now," Flynn said. "It's a tough time to be a street cop."

It is a policy that was put in place after four innocent people were killed in chases in 2010.

"Three people in the last seven years have been killed in those pursuits. That's a lot safer -- and we set a record last year for the number of pursuits we had," Flynn said.

The chief said he understands the public is frustrated with a policy that lets many suspects drive away without fear of being pursued, but he wants more time to convince the Fire and Police Commission that more chases won't lead to a decrease in crime.

"I'm their expert. If the current policy doesn't pass their concerns, let us work together to craft an rational policy. Don't throw a bunch of random data points to me and expect me to craft a policy that works for professional standard," Flynn said. "I have an obligation to give them good advice -- and I have not been afforded that opportunity."

Flynn said he believes the order from the FPC to change the pursuit policy can be traced to the immigration controversy.

"The Fire and Police Commission ripped me and accused me of operating on my own...operating in secret and doing something underhanded," Flynn said.

Chief Flynn said he has no problem sharing his view, he just doesn't think his bosses, the Fire and Police Commission, are listening.

"When I perceive the kind of hostility I saw last week, it worries me, because how do I overcome conclusions that I think are based on incorrect information? I believe my relationship with the commission has been poisoned, and I'm concerned about how they look at everything I do. I'm not fearful because I know I'm right," Flynn said.

If the chief is frustrated with the commission, the feeling appears to be mutual. FOX6 obtained a letter written Friday, July 21st from a commissioner to other members of the FPC and the mayor's office concerned about the chief's treatment of them. It reads, in part: "I have no animosity against the chief and I'm deeply offended by his continued lack of respect for commissioners. The chief only treats us polite when it suits his agenda."

Regan said it's unfortunate Flynn feels this way, but said the chief has had ample opportunity to state his case to the commission, and she's confident that both sides can work together.

One commissioner half-jokingly told FOX6 Tuesday the board and the chief may need marriage counseling. That job may fall to the mayor, who appoints the commissioners and has had a good relationship with Flynn.

Indeed, his office said both sides will get more time to work out their disagreement on the pursuit policy.