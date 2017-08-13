3 dead after shooting at Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, “sounds like point blank range”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION GROVE -- Three people were shot at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove Sunday, August 13th, and all three are dead, the Kenosha County sheriff told FOX6 News. Two people died at the scene, and a third died en route to the hospital. There are no suspects in custody.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the dragaway, located on Highway KR. All three of the victims are from Illinois, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

Sheriff Beth said the victims are all males -- two of them from Aurora, Illinois. They were standing near a food vendor when a suspect approached and shot them -- "sounds like point blank range," Beth said.

The suspect was described in an initial description as a black man in his 20s, wearing cut-off blue jean shorts and a black hoodie, with hair on the top of his head and shaved sides. It's unclear whether he left the scene on foot, by vehicle, or whether he was still out there Sunday night.

"We don't know if he's still here," Beth said at 9:30 p.m.

Sheriff Beth said the victims are in their 20s, and friends that were with them are "distraught," and have no idea what would have caused this to happen.

In a news release issued around 9:00 p.m., sheriff's officials called the situation "fluid." The type of weapon used in this incident is unknown, as is what might have precipitated this action.

It was estimated that over 5,000 people were at "Larry's Fun Fest" at the time, an event that has, in the past, attracted persons from Milwaukee, Chicago and other surrounding areas.

"This is not indicative of this crowd. This is isolated and this is somebody who had a grudge with somebody and they came here and they really ruined a family event for people," Brian Mitchell, Great Lakes Dragaway volunteer said.

Highway KR is closed at this time from the Interstate 94 to the scene.

Sheriff's officials ask that this area be avoided so the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department can continue their investigation.

The facility was evacuated amid a heavy police presence.

An investigation is ongoing.