Check your tickets! $758M Powerball jackpot numbers announced 💰

GLENDALE -- Check your tickets! The winning numbers for the Wednesday, August 23rd Powerball drawing were 6 ,7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball 4.

Lottery players have a shot at a $758 million Powerball jackpot, that ranks as the second largest in U.S. history. The huge jackpot brought out some first-timers. The odds of winning, however, are not good.

Along Green Bay and Good Hope in Glendale, Ian Eichenbaum is taking a deep breath for his shift at the Mobil Market.

"It keeps me busy and the day goes fast... it's really overwhelming but it's manageable," said Eichenbaum.

The Powerball jackpot is reaching record territory.

"I'd buy me a mansion and a whole bunch of cars," said a Powerball player.

Players are having no problem finding ways to spend the prize.

"I would travel the world," said a Powerball player.

"I'd pay off my house and I'd have to move away, and have to shred this film because I wouldn't want anybody to know me," said another Powerball player.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. You're more likely to be struck by lightning, twice, be eaten by a grizzly bear, or have a vending machine crush you at work. Still, someone has to win.

"If you don't throw a couple dollars at it, you can't win," said a Powerball player.

At those incredible odds, recently a Milwaukee woman did; buying her winning ticket worth nearly $100 million in Pewaukee.

Should someone win Wednesday, they'll take home the second largest jackpot in the game's history.

"My family won't have to worry anymore," said a Powerball player.

For nearly all of us, the $2 will be spent on the chance to daydream of our new life among the rich and famous.

"It is fun. It's exciting," said a Powerball player.

A lot of people have said if they won, they'd disappear and not tell anyone. However, in Wisconsin, by law your name will be revealed.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.