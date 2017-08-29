“It’s a bigger day for the parents:” Move-in day at UW-Milwaukee is controlled chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Moving a few thousand students into the dorms of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus is no small feat.

Rush hour traffic flowed right into campus on Tuesday, August 29th as Alyssa Conrardy beamed with excitement. The UW-Milwaukee alum hasn't gone far since graduating -- and said she remembers her first move-in fondly.

"It was about seven years ago. It was an 85 degree day, so our weather is much nicer today than it was that day," Conrardy said.

Conrardy and her traffic controllers weaved in between cones and cars on Tuesday, executing an important job. Behind the wheel were the thousands of bright-eyed students and anxious parents.

"I think actually sometimes it's a bigger day for the parents, you know? They are leaving their students in our hands," Conrardy said.

4,000 students are expected to unpack this week. But the UW-Milwaukee team has things well in order. They have to keep track of roughly 100 cars per hour as the process unfolds.