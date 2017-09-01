An inside look into Master Lock Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- It was back in 1921 when the Master Lock Company first made a lock. Now, Brian Kramp shows us where the company is headed for the future.

About Master Lock (website)

Master Lock is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. Since our founding in 1921, we have worked hard to earn and maintain the trust of our customers by delivering on our promise of strength and quality and by continually setting new standards for lock design, application and performance.

As the largest global manufacturer and marketer of padlocks, we continue to build our founder’s passion for innovation, quality, and compelling value into our expanding lines of security solutions. Master Lock is a part of The Master Lock Company.