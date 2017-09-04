This Milwaukee company just got nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”

MILWAUKEE -- A local company in Milwaukee just got nominated for "Coolest Thing in Wisconsin." And it's because of their healthy dish that looks like meatballs, tastes like meatballs -- but has not meat. Peggy Hallett and Zak Ulsberger, the owners of Wow Meatless Meatballs, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details. CLICK HERE to vote.

About Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest (website)

Nearly 300 nominations. Over 20,000 votes. One winner. The 2016 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest was undeniable popular with the Badger State. Harley Davidson–last year’s winner–is out of the running. Who will take the trophy this year?

To determine this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, things are going to be a little different. Starting August 1, anyone can nominate a product that is made in Wisconsin. Once nominations are in, a popular vote will determine the 16 coolest products and Manufacturing Madness will begin! This tournament style bracket will put Wisconsin products in head-to-head battles until the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is named on October 16 at the State of Wisconsin Business & Industry Luncheon.