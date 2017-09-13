Pair accused of trying to steal entire utility pole after Hurricane Irma

Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – noon Thursday
Posted 9:18 pm, September 13, 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida says they caught a pair of men trying to make off with a massive utility pole Wednesday morning.

They tweeted a picture of the two men, seated on a curb in handcuffs. In the background, there is an SUV with a giant pole strapped to the roof.

Multiple police departments in Florida have warned citizens about using the hurricane as an opportunity to commit crimes.

In Miami, police posted a photo of a jail cell full of people they say were caught looting.