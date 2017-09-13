Now in custody: Mequon police arrest 21-year-old man on stalking, burglary charges

MEQUON — Mequon police have taken into custody a 21-year-old man who was wanted on charges of stalking and burglary. Police said Petar Harm fled from officers Wednesday afternoon, September 13th.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., officers attempted to arrest Harm and he fled. He was last seen on foot near Port Washington Road and Glen Oaks Lane — and police asked for the public’s help locating him.

Police on Thursday thanked everyone “who provided information to bring this situation to a safe resolution.”