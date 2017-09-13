Now in custody: Mequon police arrest 21-year-old man on stalking, burglary charges

Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday – noon Thursday
Posted 7:15 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, September 14, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Petar Harm

MEQUON — Mequon police have taken into custody a 21-year-old man who was wanted on charges of stalking and burglary. Police said Petar Harm fled from officers Wednesday afternoon, September 13th.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., officers attempted to arrest Harm and he fled. He was last seen on foot near Port Washington Road and Glen Oaks Lane — and police asked for the public’s help locating him.

Police on Thursday thanked everyone “who provided information to bring this situation to a safe resolution.”

 