× Fall leaf pickup in Milwaukee begins October 1 🍂

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year again where the leaves are falling and Milwaukee residents can start raking their leaves to the curb beginning Sunday, October 1st and it goes through Wednesday, November 15th, 2017.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) says leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.

DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the City money. Residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves and leave grass clippings on the lawn as it saves time and money — and adds nutrients to the soil.

Tips for making a successful leaf collection:

Rake leaf piles into the street but keep them away from storm drains and sewer grates

Keep leaf piles away from the curb — give a one-foot space

Place garden debris on top of leaf piles

Do not put leaves in plastic or paper bags

Do not put leaves in garbage carts

Pumpkins — compost them if they have no melted candle wax or decorations. Otherwise, place them in your garbage cart, not in the leaf pile

Do not put brush into the street, place it on the grass next to the curb. Call 286-CITY through November for a pickup. Brush is defined as woody stalks such as tree branches and bushes.

Again, leaf pickup begins Sunday, October 1st and ends Wednesday, November 15th.