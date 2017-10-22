1 rescued from river; man who jumped in to try to save him remains missing

LIVE: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, city health officials talk about preparations for bitter cold
Posted 7:46 pm, October 22, 2017
NEWARK, New Jersey — Authorities say a man who jumped into a river because he said he was depressed has been rescued, but a person who jumped in to try to save him is still missing.

Newark police Capt. Derek Glenn said that someone flagged down police around 2 p.m. Saturday to let them know about two men who entered the Passaic River.

Glenn says the first man was rescued and told police he entered the water because he was depressed. He was receiving medical treatment.

Emergency service workers were still searching for the second man.