Suspicious fire: 3 displaced, including 2 children, following blaze near 15th and Grant

Posted 6:15 pm, December 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, December 3, 2017
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating what they call a suspicious fire that happened near South 15th and Grant Saturday afternoon, December 2nd.

According to MFD, the fire started on the second floor and was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Officials say one adult and two children were displaced. They're being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department believes it is suspicious in nature.