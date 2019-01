Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at the Hawley Ridge Apartments on N. Hawley Rd. just north of Wells St. on Friday, December 29th.

Officials say the fire happened in a unit on the third floor of the complex. A sprinkler system helped contain the fire to that unit.

One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital as a result of this incident. Officials say between 30 and 40 people were displaced.

The American Red Cross is helping those in need.