Analyst predicts Amazon will purchase Target in 2018

MILWAUKEE — Amazon may make a bigger move into physical stores in 2018.

Influential tech analyst Gene Munster is predicting the online shopping giant will buy Target this year.

Munster said Target’s focus on moms is central to Amazon’s approach to win wallet share.

Additionally, an acquisition of Target would increase the company’s store count to roughly 2,300 stores, which would allow it to compete with Walmart’s nearly 12,000 stores.

Munster was an influential technology analyst with Piper Jaffray for 21 years before co-founding venture capital firm Loup at the start of 2017.