“Suspicious activity:” Police pursuit ends with car, train colliding in West Allis

Posted 6:02 am, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 03:52PM, January 11, 2018
WEST ALLIS -- A police pursuit early Thursday morning, January 11th ends with a crash involving a train in West Allis.

It began around 12:15 a.m.  in New Berlin after police pulled over a  vehicle for suspicious activity. Police say the vehicle initially stopped in the area of 124th Street and Greenfield Avenue -- before fleeing from the traffic stop.

The pursuit was terminated near 56th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

It was later learned that the same vehicle was involved in an accident with a train in the area of 56th Street and Mobile Street in West Allis.

The incident is currently under investigation.