Sheboygan firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at Nemak

Posted 12:51 am, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:37AM, January 13, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SHEBOYGAN — Firefighters in Sheboygan were called to a multi-alarm fire at Nemak on Friday evening, January 12th.

Officials said the alarm was generated just before 10:00 p.m. at the manufacturing plant near Gateway Drive and Behrens Parkway.

There was a fire on the roof that started in the exhaust fans. Fire authorities say the fire and flames were “significant.” The fire upgraded into a major box-alarm and help from eight different assisting agencies responded to help. Firefighters were at the scene until 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, January 13th.

Authorities said batting against the frigid temperatures only made matters worse.