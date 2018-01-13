Sheboygan firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at Nemak

SHEBOYGAN — Firefighters in Sheboygan were called to a multi-alarm fire at Nemak on Friday evening, January 12th.

Officials said the alarm was generated just before 10:00 p.m. at the manufacturing plant near Gateway Drive and Behrens Parkway.

There was a fire on the roof that started in the exhaust fans. Fire authorities say the fire and flames were “significant.” The fire upgraded into a major box-alarm and help from eight different assisting agencies responded to help. Firefighters were at the scene until 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, January 13th.

Authorities said batting against the frigid temperatures only made matters worse.