January 2018 winter storm: View and submit pictures of snow in your neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Snow began falling in SE WI Sunday, Jan. 14 and was expected to continue until Tuesday — a long duration storm bringing us our biggest snowfall totals so far in 2018.

The storm prompted a winter storm warning for lakeshore counties until noon Tuesday, Jan. 16 and winter weather advisories for everyone else until early Monday.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, the snowfall will pick up Sunday night and into Monday, and a lake-enhanced band of snow could develop Monday, increasing totals near the lake, before tapering off Tuesday morning, leaving behind 3-6+ inches.

PHOTO GALLERY

We want to see what it looks like in your neighborhood! Simply click the SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO button below the gallery to get started.