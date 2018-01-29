Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Flags at half-staff for Wisconsin Marine Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, murdered at Camp Pendleton

Posted 9:56 am, January 29, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has ordered that flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen Wisconsin Marine who was killed at his base in California earlier this month.

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal

The order Monday honors Ethan Barclay-Weberpal who was killed Jan. 16 at Camp Pendleton. Officials say another Marine was taken into custody but haven’t provided many details on the investigation.

Barclay-Weberpal is from Janesville and attended Parker High School before transferring to an out-of-state school in November 2015.

Body of Ethan Barclay-Weberpal returns to Wisconsin

Related stories