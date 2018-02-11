‘They love it:’ Model train exhibits capture attention of young and old at Mitchell Park Domes 🚆

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was one of the biggest and most anticipated events of the year at the Mitchell Park Domes -- the Collectible All-Scale Train Exhibit.

"Always smiling when they're on the trains. They love it," said Tim Duer with the Milwaukee Light Engineering Society.

Visitors were able to buy a ticket and hop on board to a nostalgic place you can only reach by rail.

"I'm a dreamer and I like to have fun," said Ron Schlicht, exhibitor.

Schlicht and his immense collection of trains were inside the Mitchell Park Domes Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11.

"With me, I don't know a heck of a lot about real trains," Schlicht said. "I like to play with electric trains."

Schlicht brought his collection out for the All-Scale Model Train Exhibit. His booth was just one of a half-dozen train sets capturing the attention of kids big and small.

"The track is seven-and-a-half inches wide, so it makes it real nice and very comfortable," Duer said.

"You look at their face and you see them just break out in a smile," Schlicht said. "Whether they say 'that's awesome,' whether they say anything, just the fact that they're so happy seeing it."

Sunday was the last day for the train exhibit at the Domes. However, the "Railroad to Wonderland" model train show is there until March 18.