Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies hailed for helping save life of overdose victim

MILWAUKEE — Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are being hailed for helping save the life of an overdose victim.

A news release indicates the deputies were near I-43 and McKinley Ave. around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 when they were flagged down by a man running toward their squad. He told the deputies his friend was overdosing in his car.

The deputies responded to the car located at 12th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. They found the passenger initially conscious and breathing. The 29-year-old woman lost consciousness and when the deputies could not find a pulse they removed her from the car and began CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

Milwaukee Fire Department medical personnel gave the woman Narcan to revive her. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt issued the following statement:

“The quick response by deputies helped save another overdose death in the out-of-control opioid/heroin epidemic. Since I took over as sheriff in September, I ordered that all of our deputies receive Narcan distribution training, and we will then provide them with the opioid overdose drug. The training is in progress to allow us to save even more lives. Time for a real war on drugs!”