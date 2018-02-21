‘Just devastating:” Flooding ravages homes in Mukwonago, leaving families with plenty to clean up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A massive cleanup effort was getting underway Wednesday, Feb. 21 after serious flooding impacted Waukesha County on Tuesday, Feb. 20. One of the hardest hit communities in that county was Mukwonago.

"All the ground is frozen, There was nowhere for it go. It was able to get inside the basement," said Kevin Balthazor, a homeowner in Mukwonago.

Balthazero's basement was submerged Wednesday in nearly seven feet of murky and frigid water.

"You don't know what it's like until you have it happen to yourself," Balthazor said.

The flood waters began to seep into Balthazor's home early Tuesday morning. His sump pump was no match for the latest winter storm.

"You're putting it out where it already is. It was a losing battle," Balthazor said.

The water ravaged nearly everything in its path -- leaving little to salvage. That now means tossing out treasure antiques and family memories.

"We're going to get a dumpster and most of it will have to be thrown away," Balthazor said. "We had a lot of personal items from when our kids were younger."

Just down the road, a home was spared. Keith Rismuier said it took a team of protect his daughter's home from flood waters.

"The last 12 hours have been pretty hairy," Rismuier said. "There had to be a dozen or 15 friends and neighbors and they were helping out."

Now, Rismuier is looking to faith for the water to recede.

As for Balthazor and his wife, the cost of repairs may push back their retirement.

"Just devastating. I don't never want anybody to go through it," Balthazor said.