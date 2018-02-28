Hate doing dishes? Here’s a 1-pan Spanish Paella with chicken, chorizo and shrimp

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MILWAUKEE -- Do you hate doing dishes? Here's a one-pan Spanish Paella with chicken, chorizo and shrimp! Chicken, chorizo & Shrimp Paella Ingredients: 2 tbsp olive oil

4 chicken thighs (or 2 chicken breasts), boneless and skinless, cut into 1 inch pieces

½ lb chorizo sausage, sliced (you can also use ground chorizo)

1 large onion, chopped

6 cloves of garlic, minced

1 ½ cups Arborio rice

14 oz. can diced fire roasted tomatoes

4 cups chicken broth

1 tbsp hot sauce, like Tabasco/Sriracha/Victoria

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp saffron

Salt & pepper to taste

½ lb raw shrimp, shelled and deveined but tails ok

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Lemon wedges for serving Directions: In a large paella pan or large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the chicken and chorizo, season with salt and pepper, and cook for about 5 minutes until the chicken is no longer pink. (NOTE: If you use ground chorizo, there will be a lot of grease left over. Be sure to drain all the grease from the pan before moving to the next step.) Move the chicken and sausage to one side of the pan, then add the onion to the other half and season with salt & pepper. Cook for 2 minutes until the onion becomes translucent and soft. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the Arborio rice and fire-roasted tomatoes to the pan and stir to combine. Let the rice cook in the sauce from the tomatoes for about 5 minutes. It will start to brown on the bottom, which is good. Then add the broth, hot sauce, smoked paprika, and saffron. Stir everything together and cover with a large lid. Cook for about 15 minutes or until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the rice. The rice will not be cooked through at this time. Turn down the heat to medium-low and stir rice around again. You’ll notice a crust forming on the bottom of the pan. This is what you’re looking for! Arrange the raw shrimp on top of the rice, cover with the lid again and cook for another 10 minutes, or until the shrimp and rice are cooked through. Turn off heat and garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges. Filed in: Family Topics: Dining with Duria Facebook

