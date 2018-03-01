Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
REI halts future orders from gun conglomerate

Posted 8:13 pm, March 1, 2018
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 24: With the goal of doubling participation this year, specialty outdoor retailer REI, once again announces it will close 143 stores nationwide on Black Friday with an #OptOutside banner at the Seattle flagship store. on October 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for REI)

Outdoor retailer REI says it’s halting future orders of some popular brands — including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves — whose parent company also makes ammunition and assault-style rifles.

Seattle-based REI has been facing mounting pressure from some customers since last month’s school shooting in Florida to stop doing business with brands owned by Vista Outdoor, which also has a shooting sports division that includes Savage Arms. The pressure included online petitions that garnered thousands of signatures.

Late Thursday, REI issued a statement noting that while it does not sell guns, it expects companies that do to help prevent mass shootings. The statement said REI will “place a hold on future orders of products that Vista sells through REI while we assess how Vista proceeds.”

Vista did not return an email seeking comment.