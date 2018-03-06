Center of cheese universe returns to Wisconsin

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
MODESTO, CA - OCTOBER 26: David Snyder hand sorts wedges of cheddar cheese at the Fiscalini Cheese Co. October 26, 2006 in Modesto, California. California is poised to surpass Wisconsin as the top U.S. cheese producer by churning out 2.14 billion pounds of cheese last year, just shy of Wisconsin's 2.4 billion pounds. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MADISON — Two years after a Wisconsin cheese captured top honors, the World Championship Cheese Contest is back for another round.
Organizers say they have a record 3,402 entries for the event that started Tuesday in Madison. That’s up 15 percent from 2016.
Fifty-five judges will sniff, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products, with entries from 26 nations. Winners are to be announced Thursday night.
Two years ago a smear-ripened hard cheese called Grand Cru Surchoix made by Fitchburg, Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth USA won the biennial contest. The cheese is made in Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.