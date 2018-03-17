Former NBA player Glen Davis arrested on drug charges

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Glen Davis #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to his blocked shot on Tiago Splitter #22 of the San Antonio Spurs during a 119-115 Clipper win at Staples Center on February 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ABERDEEN, Md. — Police say former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a Maryland hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.
WMAR-TV in Baltimore reports that Davis was arrested Feb. 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen.
According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room.
Aberdeen police Lt. William Reiber told WMAR that police found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.
Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.
Davis’ attorney said Davis adamantly maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court.
Davis, a star player at Louisiana State University, went on to play for the Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.