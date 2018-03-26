Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Sunday – 6 p.m. Monday

Yovani Gallardo released by Brewers, who owe almost $483,871

Posted 6:21 pm, March 26, 2018, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Yovani Gallardo

PHOENIX — Yovani Gallardo has been released by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the 32-year-old right-hander $483,871 in termination pay rather than his $2 million salary.

Milwaukee made the move Monday, two days after manager Craig Counsell said Gallardo had been told he would not be on the opening-day roster.

Gallardo reached the major leagues with Milwaukee in 2007 and spent eight years with the Brewers, starting their 2014 opener. He was 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA for Seattle last year and agreed in December to a one-year contract that was not guaranteed.

He had a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over eight spring training appearances, allowing three home runs.