Farmer’s Fridge: ‘Self-service Fridges put chef-curated meals and snacks in your hands’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Picnic Day! While the weather hasn't been exactly ideal -- it is starting to feel more spring-like. Emily Splett from Farmer's Fridge joins FOX6 WakeUp to share some picnic ideas.

Farmer's Fridge is a network of automated, self-serve Fridges that deliver fresh, delicious salads and snacks. They have 15 locations around the Milwaukee area including at UWM and the Wisconsin Center downtown. The company is located in Chicago but looks to continue to grow in the Milwaukee area.