Attorney General Brad Schimel wants every school to get some safety grant dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to give a share of new safety grants to every school that applies.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill last month creating $100 million in grants for school security. The state Department of Justice began taking applications Tuesday afternoon.

Schimel said during a news conference Wednesday at St. Dennis School in Madison that if every school in Wisconsin got a grant the average award would be $32,000.

He says the agency's goal is to give at least some money to every school that applies. He says schools that need basic security upgrades such as door locks will be prioritized.

Schimel says the DOJ received its first application Tuesday night. He didn't know which school applied.

Schools interested in applying for a School Safety Grant should create an account on the Egrants online system, and review the DOJ Grants Administrative Guide prior to submitting an application. The School Safety Initiative Grant application is available online, along with instructions. This information can also be found on the Office of School Safety website.

Online Help is available throughout the Egrants application process. Once you have started an application, look for the HELP button in the top right corner of the screen, and you will be directed to page-specific instructions.



State of Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Egrants technicians are available non-holiday weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

Email: Egrants@doj.state.wi.us Madison area local calls: (608) 267-9068 Statewide toll free: (888) 894-6607

