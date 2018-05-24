Wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin 3 a.m. – 9 a.m. Sunday
Winter storm warning for all of SE Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Sunday – 6 p.m. Monday

1 of the more unique people in SE Wisconsin is about to host 1 of the more unique sales

Posted 9:28 am, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:38AM, May 24, 2018

WATERFORD -- One of the more unique people in southeast Wisconsin is about to host one of the more unique sales. Hippie Tom of "American Pickers" is hosting his Spring Fling sale this weekend.