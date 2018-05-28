‘Where history comes alive:’ The Russell Military Museum educates public on US war history

ZION, Ill. -- From jets and helicopters to jeeps and tanks. The Russell Military Museum is a place that will catch your eye right off I-94. On Memorial Day, Carl is exploring the hundreds of exhibits and historic items.

About Russell Military Museum (website)

The Russell Military Museum is dedicated to educating the public about the conflicts and wars the US has weathered. The museum strives to highlight the many issues facing a country involved in a war. It can be easy to take for granted the magnitude of moving troops and vehicles across the world in a moment's notice or the bordem and tension a soldier can feel when all is quiet. It's just as easy to underestimate the power of military machinery until you can see it up close.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located conveniently between Chicago and Milwaukee in Lake County, Illinois, the Russell Military Museum is easily accessible from I-94 / Hwy 41. The Russell Military Museum comprises a collection over 40 years in the making. Situated on 8 acres, there are over 300 vehicles on display including tanks, jeeps, cannons, rifles, helicopters, jets and many unique vehicles you won't see anywhere else.

The museum is able to entertain all age groups and genders. We can handle large groups, birthday parties, boy scout outings, business conferences and more. Visit our pricing page to learn more about group rates.