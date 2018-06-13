Charles Irvine Jr.’s fiancee on his tragic death in the line of duty: ‘When you died, I died with you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You've heard about fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. and his dedication to his community as a young officer. Now, Irvine Jr.'s fiancee is offering special insight into the man friends called "Chuckie."

Charles Irvine Jr.'s fiancee said Wednesday, June 13 it was too early to talk about her loss, but she did share special photographs and her thoughts with FOX6 News.

Friends and family members called him Chuckie, with an "i, e" at the end. He didn't like it spelled with a "y." At the young age of 23, he had something it takes many a lifetime to find -- a unique type of love.

Rissa Martinez was Irvine Jr.'s fiancee. She said she had known Chuckie for her entire life. They were family friends, and seven years ago, their relationship turned romantic.

Seven years strong, she and Irvine Jr. were planning to move in together and to one day marry. Instead of taking that next step, Martinez got her love's initials tattooed above her promise ring.

When the young officer lost his life on June 7 in the line of duty, after a crash near 76th and Silver Spring Drive as he and his partner were pursuing a reckless vehicle, Martinez wrote:

"We had our lives all planned out together. We were just about to move out and start a huge chapter in our journey in this relationship. I will forever and always love you with all my heart. You went down as a hero baby. When you died, I died with you."

Irvine Jr. was not only just starting his career as a Milwaukee police officer, but he was about to start the next chapter in his life when he was tragically killed.

Jelacic Funeral Home published on Monday, June 11 the funeral plans for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

The obituary says there will be a visitation for Irvine Jr. on Saturday, June 16 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road) in Brookfield from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services will commence at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, a fund has been established in Irvine Jr.'s honor. Donations are being accepted at any Tri City National Bank location.

Checks can be sent to:

The Charles Irvine Jr. Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

N96 W18221 County Line Rd.

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051