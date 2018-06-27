× Common Council committee unanimously approves plan to rename chamber anteroom for Vel Phillips

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Wednesday, June 27 unanimously approved a plan to rename the third floor chamber anteroom in honor of Vel Phillips.

The measure, authored by Alderman Cavalier Johnson and co-sponsored by Alderwoman Milele Coggs, now goes before the full Common Council on July 10 after being passed by the Public Works Committee.

In addition to passing it unanimously, a news release says all members of the Public Works Committee signed on as co-sponsors.

The ornately decorated anteroom is utilized for meetings, receptions, news conferences and other events.

A trailblazing political leader and fighter who served the community with unparalleled distinction and excellence, Phillips passed away at age 95 in April.

In 1956, Ms. Phillips became the first woman and the first African-American to be elected as a member of the Common Council, on which she served until 1971. As a member of the Common Council, she was an advocate for the African-American community and women, and instrumental in outlawing housing discrimination.