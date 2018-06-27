× County Board allocates $185K for new playground equipment at Cathedral Square Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has allocated $185,000 for new playground equipment at Cathedral Square Park.

According to a news release, Milwaukee County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson proposed spending a portion of the proceeds from municipal bonds issued by the county on the new playground equipment.

The playground at Cathedral Square Park is one of the oldest in the county, the release says, and the only playground in downtown Milwaukee, according to Milwaukee Downtown.

Cathedral Square Park is also one of Milwaukee’s most popular downtown parks, with 200,000 to 250,000 visitors each summer.

A recently formed Cathedral Square Friends group has envisioned both short-term and long-term improvements for the park. Cathedral Square Friends raised over $16,000 to install 20 hanging flower baskets this summer that have beautified the park at no expense to Milwaukee County.

Dozens of “friends” groups provide support for Milwaukee County parks through fundraising and volunteer efforts.