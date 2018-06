MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, June 27 took 2,500 kids to a Milwaukee Brewers’ game.

Mayor Barrett also got to throw out the first pitch with Jessica Morales, a student at La Causa charter school.

Tickets were donated by the Brewers Community Foundation, with Johnsonville and Pepsi providing the food and drinks.

All of the kids attending participated in summer programs at one of 300 nonprofit youth organizations in Milwaukee.