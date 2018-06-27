Prosecutors: 29-year-old man leads Milwaukee police on hour-long, high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A police pursuit in Milwaukee lasted for more than an hour-and-a-half. Speeds were recorded at more than 100 miles-per-hour on Saturday, June 23.

Prosecutors say Milwaukee police chased 29-year-old Alvernest Kennedy, Jr. through 78 miles of the city.

"This weekend, there was a pursuit that lasted quite some time," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Chief Morales spoke of the chase during a press conference where city officials reminded the public officers will chase reckless drivers after MPD's pursuit policy changed last fall.

"That person is in custody for over $10,000 bail and he's looking at recklessly endangering safety charges as well," said Morales.

Prosecutors say officers saw Kennedy driving recklessly on North 15th and Concordia. Officers activated their emergency lights, but Kennedy kept going -- blowing through stop signs near 13th and Concordia, and driving at high speeds on North 31st Street. The chase finally ended after more than 90 minutes, near 15th and Congress. He took off on foot and he was then caught by police.

"A lot of high-speed chases has been going on in Milwaukee," said Tanya Hampton, neighbor.

Hampton lives in the neighborhood. She said it's hard not to notice the growing problem.

"We have to watch out, for other than human beings, you know what I'm saying? People just don't do that no more," said Hampton.

Kennedy is facing one count of attempting to flee from an officer. He's due back in court on July 5, for a preliminary hearing.