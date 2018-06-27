‘The place to be: WageWorks moves to Milwaukee from Mequon, expected to hire 100 more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin company is growing and bringing its business to downtown Milwaukee.

"This is the place to be," said Edgar Montes, president and CEO of WageWorks.

WageWorks has relocated from Mequon to the heart of the city of Milwaukee -- the City Center building. The employee benefits manager currently employs 150 people. The move to Milwaukee will allow the company to grow to 250 employees in the coming years.

"My commitment here is not just the employees, but the city and the state. We are here to stay and we are here to grow as well," said Montes.

The new Milwaukee site is one of the nine WageWorks centers nationwide -- and home to most of its IT specialists.

Management believes the new location will be a draw for the up-and-coming workforce.

"From a recruitment perspective, it's a great place for Millennials to work," said Gene Ploessl, VP of operations.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called the move good business and good for the heart of the city -- that's growing right along with its newest tenant.

"I want to thank WageWorks for what I consider a smart investment," said Mayor Barrett.

WageWorks is already operating in its new Milwaukee location.