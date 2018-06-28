Pothole repairs on I-43 NB cause major delays for morning commuters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a bumper-to-bumper commute Thursday morning, June 28 for many who got stuck going northbound on I-43 near Hampton Avenue. A huge pothole was the reason behind the big delays.

The large pothole was identified early Thursday morning and repaired by just after 11 a.m. While it was fairly straightforward to fix, the problems it created for drivers was pretty evident.

"There was some pavement that was failing on the bridge structure over the Milwaukee River near Hampton Avenue," said Michael Pyritz, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

If you were stuck in the delays, you were not alone.

#Milwaukee Traffic ALERT - The 2 left lanes of I-43 NB are closed at Hampton Ave for emergency pavement repair. Delays are building, so avoid the area if possible! @WisDOTsoutheast pic.twitter.com/q6vZN2Psbt — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 28, 2018

Pyritz said they see problems like this often this time of year; potholes appearing on the roadways.

"With it happening on a bridge structure, you have to handle it much like you would a cavity on your tooth," said Pyritz.

Cars were backed up for miles so crews could fix the problem. Three lanes of traffic were pushed into just one.

"This is something that we plan for. We do know situations like this do occur," said Pyritz.

According to a bridge safety and inspection report obtained by FOX6, the bridge has been in need of repairs for some time. While the bridge is safe to drive on, more maintenance is needed in the not-so-distant future.

"Clearly this is a temporary fix, but when I say a temporary fix, the expectation would be that this is good for a number of years," said Pyritz.

No clear date has been given for maintenance work for the bridge. However, with the extreme heat moving in over the next few days, you should give yourself plenty of time to travel and be mindful of hazards on the roads. Pyritz said the high temperatures increase the likelihood of pavement buckling, so slow down and drive safe!

As always, use 511wi.gov for up-to-date information and travel times.