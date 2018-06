WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that happened at Highlands Cafe — located on 60th Street near Vliet Street.

The burglary occurred on June 12 between 10:53 p.m. and 11:02 p.m. The suspect used a tire iron to force entry.

The suspect fled in a 2001-2006 Mazda Tribute.