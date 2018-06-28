‘Pure arrogance:’ City officials warn Bird scooters illegal in Milwaukee; operators subject to $98 fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- City of Milwaukee officials are warning that motorized scooters are illegal, after Bird introduced their scooters in Milwaukee Wednesday, June 27 "without any notice to the city."

Brian Germain was one of the first riders since the scooter sharing service hit the Third Ward.

"I'm all for it because it's just cheaper transportation really," said Germain.

For a dollar plus 15 cents per minute using the app, you can take the scooter virtually anywhere and drop it when you're done. However, within 24 hours of hitting the streets, the Bird scooters are already ruffling feathers.

"It's pure arrogance," said Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman, "Operating a scooter on a sidewalk or street anywhere in the State of Wisconsin, violates state statute."

The city attorney said "under no circumstances may motorized scooters operate on a public street because they are not designed for on-street use," and you can get a $98.80 fine for riding one.

"It's borderline criminal behavior because it's defrauding people of their money on false premises," said Bauman.

While city officials say they're illegal, some Milwaukee residents aren't afraid to take advantage.

"I don't think they're trying to skirt laws or anything," said Germain.

Germain says he supports the idea and is happy finding a new 'Bird' to spot in town.

Bird officials said in a statement to FOX6 News "Bird is beginning with a limited fleet around the Third Ward area, but as ridership increases the company hopes to expand its fleet to serve all of Milwaukee’s residents and communities."

Milwaukee police tells FOX6 News, they enforce all state statutes; they said it appears Bird scooters fall under that.